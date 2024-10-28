Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,412,000 after acquiring an additional 580,694 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 327,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,494,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $62.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $803,585.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

