Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,169,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $148.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.81. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $157.06. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.12.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

