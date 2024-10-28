Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd trimmed its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Reliance were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 9.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Reliance by 58.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Reliance by 27,269.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 112,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 111,803 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Reliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reliance by 26.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS stock opened at $283.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.85. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $237.14 and a one year high of $342.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is 22.46%.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.40.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

