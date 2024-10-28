Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases Shares of 39,184 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

In related news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $350,168.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCG stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PG&E had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

