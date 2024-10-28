Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 423 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 247.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 456,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $57.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPC. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,987.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

