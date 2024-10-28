Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Takes $757,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

D opened at $59.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.76. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

