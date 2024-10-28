Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Trims Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $264.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.70.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim bought 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $262.94 per share, with a total value of $190,368.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,878 shares in the company, valued at $45,982,421.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor H. Mendelson acquired 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $262.94 per share, with a total value of $190,894.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,234,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,717,753. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim acquired 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $262.94 per share, with a total value of $190,368.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,982,421.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $691,718. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Trading Up 0.2 %

HEI stock opened at $253.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.49. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.42 and a fifty-two week high of $269.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.22.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

