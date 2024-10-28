Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Down 2.9 %

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $113.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $611.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.73 and a 200-day moving average of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $82.86 and a one year high of $141.17.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.55. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. The firm had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mesa Laboratories

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $187,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 194,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,324,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 643.8% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 64,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 56,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

