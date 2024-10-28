MGM Resorts International (MGM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $40.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $33.44 and a 1-year high of $48.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 58,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,986,697.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,719,987.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 147,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $4,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,702,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,544,500. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 58,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,986,697.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,719,987.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

