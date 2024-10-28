Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MAA opened at $153.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $167.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.94%.

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

