Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE:MAA opened at $153.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $167.39.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.94%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
