MiMedx Group (MDXG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect MiMedx Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.44 million. On average, analysts expect MiMedx Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MiMedx Group Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of MDXG opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a market cap of $863.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $9.27.
About MiMedx Group
MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.
