Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 29,910 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.51 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.44 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.26.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
