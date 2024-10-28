Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,112 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in Chubb by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $287.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.15 and a 200 day moving average of $269.62. The company has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $207.46 and a fifty-two week high of $302.05.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

