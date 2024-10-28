Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 13,940 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 337,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $134,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its stake in Home Depot by 17.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after buying an additional 132,967 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.00.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HD opened at $398.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.04. The company has a market cap of $396.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.