Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 20,154 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.42 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.80 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

