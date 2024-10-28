Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,802 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $11,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Amcor by 14.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

