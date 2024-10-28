Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,526 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $12,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after buying an additional 10,944,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,210,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,849,000 after purchasing an additional 270,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,116 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $197.79 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

