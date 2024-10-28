Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,663 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,453 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $12,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 33.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 11,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2,768.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $87,940,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $5,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $184.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.90 and a 200-day moving average of $193.93. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on FANG

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.