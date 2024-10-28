Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.1% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 26,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $167.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.74. The company has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $175.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 121.55%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.38.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

