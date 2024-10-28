Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 132,411 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,261 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 132,411 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 4.2% in the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 272,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in DexCom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,352,000 after acquiring an additional 49,076 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in DexCom by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 404,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 233,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of DexCom by 533.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 30,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $73.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average is $97.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

