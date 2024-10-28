Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 8,157 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,592.8% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,212,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,230 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,179,000 after buying an additional 1,098,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,094,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,456,000 after buying an additional 426,511 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,822,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after buying an additional 294,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 34.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 993,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,709,000 after acquiring an additional 256,405 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC opened at $54.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.27.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

