Mizuho Boosts Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Price Target to $55.00

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNTK. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinetik from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinetik from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Kinetik Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of KNTK opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.91. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $51.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Kinetik had a net margin of 30.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $359.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Kinetik’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNTK. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 367.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Kinetik by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

