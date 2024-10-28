Mizuho Increases Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $57.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.92.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LVS opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $55.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 987.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,549,615 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $245,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,072 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 58.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,330,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $275,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $502,307,000 after buying an additional 1,536,754 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $72,550,000. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 1,600,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $70,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

