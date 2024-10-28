Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 173 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The firm has a market cap of $190.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

