Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 50.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 22.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 126.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth about $194,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $20.15.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.2126 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Infosys’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on INFY shares. Erste Group Bank raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INFY

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.