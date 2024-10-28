Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 454,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,755,000 after acquiring an additional 34,192 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 213,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 540,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 76,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 29,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP opened at $48.79 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.