Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,415 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,947,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,218 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,049,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,799,000 after purchasing an additional 936,424 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,148,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,396,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,998,000 after purchasing an additional 389,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $12,618,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 604,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,144,592.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo purchased 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $64.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.06. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $67.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 6.40%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 77.35%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

