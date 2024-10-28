Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 614.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 588.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

GPC opened at $114.24 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $112.74 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

