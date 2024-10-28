Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $47.08 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $47,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 436.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 92,759.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,022,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,287 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.5% during the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $892.70 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $919.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $863.20. The firm has a market cap of $848.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.