Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 774.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $64.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.10. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.73 and a one year high of $66.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3228 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

