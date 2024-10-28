Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 305.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after buying an additional 137,213 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after buying an additional 66,002 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 94,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,241.6% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $140.52 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $100.59 and a one year high of $144.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.30 and its 200 day moving average is $142.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.30.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,693 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

