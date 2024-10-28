Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.15.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $230.30 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.97 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.47. The company has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

