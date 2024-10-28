Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,160 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,803 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,160 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 203,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 199,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 65,728 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 335,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

HBAN stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.04. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,615,217.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

