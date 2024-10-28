Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 287 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,139.0% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,096 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $567.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $563.46 and its 200-day moving average is $548.05. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $585.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

