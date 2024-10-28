Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 443 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,421,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,665,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,165,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,784,000 after acquiring an additional 567,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 391,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $83.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

