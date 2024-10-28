Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 575 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $120.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average of $111.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $122.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

