Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 601 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.4 %

GPN stock opened at $99.13 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GPN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.