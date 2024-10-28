Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 250,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 53,338.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 854,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,602,000 after purchasing an additional 852,885 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $407.93 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $420.47. The firm has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $397.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

