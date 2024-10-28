Morgan Stanley Increases TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $119.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.53.

TransUnion Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $103.59 on Thursday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $113.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $248,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $248,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,047.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. increased its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 231,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in TransUnion by 4.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 64,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

