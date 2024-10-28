Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 57,517.3% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 63,269 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.49 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.33.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

