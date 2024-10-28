Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after buying an additional 243,185 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,616,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,868.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of CL opened at $95.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.06. The firm has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.