Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 148,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,214,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $570.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $536.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.36.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

