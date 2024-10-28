Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 100.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 338.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 88.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $37.32 on Monday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $96,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,226. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,680. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $96,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 107,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,226. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,008 shares of company stock valued at $228,013 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.