Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $300,000 in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,281 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 6,642.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

In related news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $584,435.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,972.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,163.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $584,435.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,972.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,261 shares of company stock worth $2,156,604. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLR stock opened at $52.28 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

