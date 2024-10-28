Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $309,000 in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $96.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.15. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $63.13 and a one year high of $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.94 million. Analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

