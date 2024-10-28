Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE:PHG opened at $31.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.79.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.