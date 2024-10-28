Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after buying an additional 533,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,580,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,204,000 after acquiring an additional 367,212 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,051,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,974,000 after acquiring an additional 32,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 887,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 9.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 850,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,149,000 after purchasing an additional 74,434 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $30.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.62.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 74.90%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

(Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

