Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 6.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $140.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.59 and a fifty-two week high of $144.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.30 and a 200-day moving average of $142.72.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,516 shares of company stock worth $2,152,693 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.30.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

