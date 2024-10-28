Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $364,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,435,000 after buying an additional 135,158 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,403,000 after buying an additional 192,075 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,518,000 after acquiring an additional 327,680 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,354,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,749,000 after acquiring an additional 486,624 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.42.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $116.07 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $134.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

