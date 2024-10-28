Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $44,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 16.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 880.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,098.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $919.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $775.77. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $467.62 and a one year high of $1,106.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 66.71%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

